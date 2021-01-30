By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian singer and songwriter Ogbogu Chijioke Babiton better known as Calypso has teamed up with Sean Tizzle for a new single titled ‘FAVOUR’.

Calypso released the latest single under his self-owned record label 60Music NG.

The singer had previously dished out fine tunes under the label including his first ever single as a professional musician titled ‘DO U SOMTIN’.

Shortly after releasing his debut single, ‘Do U Somtin,’ Calypso dropped another impressive single dubbed ‘Haters and he featured Eedris Abdulkareem and MI Abaga.

Calypso has shown himself to be a promising artiste in ways that can’t be expressed in words.

This time, Calypso teams up with the talented Nigerian singer Sean Tizzle on his new song ‘FAVOUR’.

The song was produced by Izzy Blaq , mixed and mastered by STG.

Flavour is out on all platforms. Listen Here.