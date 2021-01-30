Development and Peace Initiative (DPI), an NGO, has distributed 160 bags of fertilizer to indigent households in eight communities of Jaba and Makarfi Local Government Areas (LGA) of Kaduna State, with support provided by Christian Aid UK.

The DPI Director, Rev. Fr. Joshua Achir, who made the disclosure during the distribution of the fertilizer, at Gidan Kundi community, Jaba LGA, on Friday, identified the benefiting communities in Jaba LGA to include, Idar, Gorah, Gidan Kundi, and Ungwan Gauji.

Achir revealed that Ungwan Sanda, Ungwan Geri, Durum and Tafida, were the beneficiary communities in Makarfi LGA, who received their donations on Jan. 27.

He added that the donation of the fertilizers targeted widows, the aged and people with disabilities, so as to reduce the hardship they experienced, with the assistance of Christian Aid UK, an international aid agency committed to eradicating global poverty.

“They provide urgent, practical and effective assistance, where the need is great, tackling the effects of poverty, as well as its root causes.

“They also help to eradicate the causes of poverty, strive to achieve equality, dignity and freedom for all, regardless of faith or nationality, and are part of a wider movement for social justice.

“They uphold, in strong terms, that the world can and must be swiftly changed to one, where everyone can live a full life, free from poverty,” Rev. Fr. Achir said.

The director said that the donation was a partnership support project between Christian Aid and DPI, entitled “ECID COVID-19 Response Project”, aimed at responding to the impact of COVID-19 in hard-to-reach poor communities in Jaba and Makarfi LGAs in Kaduna State.

“The project started in September 2020 and has trained 176 key stakeholders, on how to make hand sanitiser and encourage best hygiene practices in their communities.

“It also creates awareness on safety precautions amongst the general populace, in each of the communities across the two LGAs,” the director said.

The DPI director said the NGO was the development arm of the Catholic Archdiocese of Kaduna, that implements projects at state and national level, with the aim of promoting integral human development, through Legal Aid.

He said the organisation also aimed to promote Human Rights protection, Skills Acquisition, Micro Credit Schemes, Peace Building and Emergency Response, as well as Good Governance, Agriculture and Rural Development.

Achir further said that in the last six months, the NGO had worked with critical stakeholders, such as traditional and religious leaders, to create awareness on the COVID-19 pandemic and provide mechanisms and support to vulnerable groups.

Mr Joshua Haruna, a beneficiary from Idar, who spoke on behalf of others, commended the NGO for the gesture.