By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian reggae-dancehall singer and songwriter Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, better known by his stage name Patoranking releases the visual of his new song tagged “Mon Bébé.”

A few days ago, the singer had teased fans with wedding photos of himself and Mama Africa aka Yemi Alade, who played video vixen in the record.

The Dammy Twitch directed video is off Patoraking’s latest studio album “Three“. Check on the beautiful visual below.