By Abbas Bamalli

Maryam Abacha American University Niger (MAAUN), Maradi, in collaboration with AAG-Foundation, has donated 60-seater Mercedes-Benz luxury buses to three universities, comprising two Nigerian, and one Nigerien.

The statement by Mr Ali Kakaki, MAAUN spokesman, disclosed that the donation was part of the institution’s education sub-Sector Support Initiative in the West African (ECOWAS/CEDEAO) sub-Region.

According to him, the gesture was to ease mobility for students and ensure compliance with COVID-19 social distancing protocol, as well as a contribution to an effective learning environment for the students.

He identified the beneficiary institutions as, Bayero University Kano, Federal University Dutsinma in Katsina State and the other a University in the Niger Republic.

Kakaki added that the donated vehicle was presented to the Vice-Chancellor, BUK, Prof. Sagir Adamu-Abbas, by MAAUN’s Director, Liaison and International, Dr Bala Muhammad.

Besides providing mobility, he said, the gesture was also in line with the MAAUN and AAG’s vision of creating sustainable and smooth access to education for all.

In his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor of BUK, Prof. Sagir Adamu Abbas commended MAAUN’s Founder, Prof. Adamu Abubakar-Gwarzo, for the gesture and his continued support to the university.

He assured that the university would make the best use of the vehicle, as it would ameliorate the sufferings of students in the area of transportation.