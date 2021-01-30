By AbdulFatai Beki

Road medians in some major streets of the Ilorin metropolis have become refuse dumpsites which constitute health hazards to the residents.

A correspondent, who monitored Saturday’s Environmental Sanitation exercise, reports that mountain of refuse littering the road medians and roadsides in several parts of the state capital are gradually taken over the motor ways.

It was observed that road medians at Oja-Oba market, AbdulAzeez-Attah road, Sawmill road, Emir’s road, Alimi road, Baboko market road and Sulu-Gambari road, among others, are eyesores overflowing with refuse that competes with motorists and other road users.

Some residents, in an interview, said that the refuse were usually dumped at night by some residents in the affected areas.

Mrs lyabo Salami, a resident, lamented that in spite of the evacuation of the refuse daily by the state Ministry of Environment, several road medians in some major streets of Ilorin are still not tidy.

Also, Mallam AbdulAzeez Ibrahim, a resident, attributed the daily presence of refuse on road medians and roadsides to the lack of refuse bins in the affected areas.

”I am appealing to the state government to provide refuse bins in some major streets to curb the dumping of refuse on road medians and roadsides.

In a swift reaction, the Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Environment, Mr. Abraham Kola-Ojo, said the Ministry evacuates the refuse daily.

He said the Ministry is currently making efforts to put in place new bigger receptacle bins that would be in all the affected areas to put an end to the dumping of refuse at unauthorized places.

Kola-Ojo said the Ministry will continue to carry out enlightenment programmes to instill a good sense of environmental sanitation and cleanliness in the residents of the state.