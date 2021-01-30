By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Critic, Femi Fani-Kayode on Saturday said he spoke against President Muhammadu Buhari and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s proposed Muslim-Muslim ticket in 2015 before former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Former Governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola had said Obasanjo was the one who truncated the Muslim-Muslim ticket between Buhari and Tinubu.

Fani-Kayode admitted that Obasanjo spoke against it, but that he was the first to speak against Muslim-Muslim ticket.

He insisted that he blew the whistle before anyone else, adding that Obasanjo spoke only after he wrote his essay warning about the danger of a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

The former Aviation Minister said history must not be distorted and that he is proud of the role he played then, saying he did it for Nigeria and for his faith.

He said Muslim-Muslim ticket in 2015 would have been a deep insult to Christians and would have torn Nigeria apart.

“OBJ spoke against it but I was the first. I blew the whistle before anyone else. OBJ spoke only AFTER I wrote my essay warning about the dangers of a Muslim Muslim ticket.

“We must not distort history. I am proud of the role played then and I did it for Nigeria and for my faith. A Muslim Muslim ticket in 2015 would have been a deep insult to Christians and it would have torn Nigeria apart,” he tweeted.