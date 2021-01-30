A pavilion arranged for an ECWA conference in Zangon Kataf local government area of Kaduna State was on Friday set ablaze by unknown persons.

According to a security report, the pavilion was erected by the leadership of the church ahead of its conference near the Palace of the Agwatyap, a paramount ruler of the area.

Nasir El-Rufai the state governor, has condemned the burning of the pavilion, urging security agencies to investigate the incident without delay.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs in a security update said, “The Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai has condemned the burning of a pavilion arranged for a church conference in Zangon Kataf local government.

“The Government of Kaduna state received a security report detailing the incident, which stated that a pavilion erected by the leadership of the ECWA Church ahead of its conference was set ablaze by unknown persons at a location near the Palace of the Agwatyap.

“The Governor who frowned at the incident directed security agencies to carry out diligent investigation towards identifying and punishing the culprits.