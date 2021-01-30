Ayorinde Oluokun/Abuja

Security operatives in Kaduna have rescued five kidnapped victims in two different operations during which they also captured three kidnappers, the State Government said in a statement on Saturday.

In a statement, Samuel Aruwan, Kaduna Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs revealed two of the rescued victims are women who were abducted on their way to their farm.

He said they were rescued close to Gadanin Gwari, Gwagwada District of Chikun local government area of the state after troops on patrol tracked down and engaged their kidnappers in a firefight.

According to him, the troops forced the kidnappers to abandon their captives and run away.

Butt he added that the troops continue their pursuit of the criminals and eventually was able to capture three of them: “After securing the women, the troops pursued the bandits, destroying many bandit camps along the way. The bandits were eventually trapped in Gajina settlement also in Chikun LGA.

“Three of the kidnappers were apprehended and are now in custody, while the rescued women have returned to their homes.

Aruwan added that in the second incident, police personnel rescued two persons who were abducted at Kurmin Idon axis of Kaduna-Kachia Road in Kajuru local government area.

“The police gave the bandits a hot chase and rescued the two victims, while one other victim was able to escape on his own,” said the Commissioner.

He added that Governor Nasir El-Rufai commended the troops and personnel for their pro-active efforts in rescuing the victims and arresting the three bandits.

“He tasked them to ensure detailed investigations, and prosecution of the arrested culprits.”

The Commissioner also informed that the troops of Operation Thunder Strike and the newly inducted troops of the Nigerian Army Women Corps have continued aggressive patrols along the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

“The Patrol was hitch-free, with no incidents recorded as of yesterday, Friday,” said Arunwan.