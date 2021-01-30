By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Pep Guardiola described City’s crucial 1-0 Premier League win over Sheffield United as their toughest game of the season to date.

Reflecting on what was his 500th triumph as a manager overall, the City boss described himself as both happy and relieved at overcoming the challenge of Chris Wilder’s side.

An early goal from Gabriel Jesus – the Brazilian’s first Premier League strike in 10 league appearances – ultimately proved the difference and secured what was our 12th successive victory in all competitions and eighth in the league.

However, it was a hard-fought triumph on a bone-chilling afternoon at the Etihad.

The City boss said both the manner of the game and the way the visitors fought until the end, spoke volumes as to the competitive strength of the league – and to the character of his own players.

“I woke up, I went out of my building and saw the wind and freezing conditions and I said straight away this will be one of the toughest games we play this season,” Guardiola revealed.

“Sheffield United are right now at the bottom and that’s when you realise the Premier League is the toughest in the world.