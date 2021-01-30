By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Sophie Xeon, Grammy-nominated experimental pop artist, and producer is dead.

The singer died in a “terrible accident” on Saturday morning aged 34, according to a statement from the musician’s record label Transgressive.

“Tragically our beautiful Sophie passed away this morning after a terrible accident. True to her spirituality she had climbed up to watch the full moon and slipped and fell,” the statement posted on Twitter read.

The artist died at home in the Greek capital Athens at 4 a.m., the artist’s publicist said in a statement.

Sophie worked with Madonna in 2015 to co-produce the single “Bitch, I’m Madonna” and collaborated with Charli XCX on the EP Vroom Vroom.

Sophie’s debut 2018 debut album “Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides” earned the musician a Grammy nomination for Best Dance/Electronic Album.

“Sophie was a pioneer of a new sound, one of the most influential artists in the last decade,” the publicist’s statement said.

Several artists paid tribute to the late musician, including British singer-songwriter Sam Smith, who posted on Twitter: “Heartbreaking news. The world has lost an angel. A true visionary and icon of our generation.”

French pop artist Christine and the Queens described SOPHIE as “a stellar producer, a visionary, a reference.”

DJ and producer Erol Alkan tweeted: “Such sad news to hear of Sophie passing.”