The Oyo State Government has donated two Hilux vans each to the Nigerian Army and Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO) Unit of the state government.

Presenting the vehicles to the recipients in Ibadan on Saturday, Gov. Seyi Makinde said his administration would continue to support the agencies of government in the state to enhance their performance.

Makinde, represented by his Special Adviser on Security, Mr. Fatai Owoseni, said the gesture was meant to add value to what the two institutions were doing in the state.

Responding on behalf of the institutions, the State Director of VIO, Mr. James Ajayi, thanked the governor for the donation and expressed their readiness to improve on their performance.

Ajayi said: “We promise that we will perform our duties diligently and make sure that all the vehicles on Oyo roads are road-worthy.

“This vehicle will further enhance our operation so we really appreciate our able governor.”