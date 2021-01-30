Popular Nigerian Gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo has criticised ladies participating in the viral x-rated silhouette challenge.

The silhouette challenge flooded social media in the past few days as users post naked videos with a red filter of Tik Tok.

With the Silhouette challenge, ladies on social media are showing off their curves using red light filters, door frames, etc.

Reacting to the challenge on her Instagram page, Mercy Chinwo warned women against following every trend online, even as she condemned the silhouette challenge.

She also demanded that women be inwardly transformed by the Holy Spirit in their thinking.

Her post read: “Dear women, you do not have to follow every trend. Carry thyself with dignity, know your worth. This is why you are different. ”

“Let your light so shine before men so that they may see your good works (Lifestyle, character) and glorify your father in heaven.. #ISTANDAGAINSTSILHOUTTECHALLENGE.”

The singer urged women to desist from imitating the ideals and opinions of the culture around them but instead carry themselves with dignity.

“Stop imitating the ideals and opinions of the culture around you, but be inwardly transformed by the Holy Spirit through a total reformation of how you think.

“This will empower you to discern God’s will as you live a beautiful life, satisfying and perfect in his eyes.

Romans 12:2,” the singer quoted.