Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation, has unveiled his new lover.

The ex-minister took to Facebook on Friday to put out photos of the woman, a Lebanese-Nigerian, named Lilian Olajumoke Ellas, on the occasion of her birthday.

He described her as the “Real deal.”

‘‘Nothing in the world can compare to the love and the support that you have given me and our beautiful children since you came into our lives.

‘‘You have been so kind and loving to them and I thank God for the love they have given you in return. You are the real deal and we love and cherish you. Congratulations once again my darling! God bless you forever,” Fani-Kayode wrote.

See photos of Fani-Kayode and Olajumoke below:

Ms Ellas is a beauty entrepreneur and owner of Lillies Salon and Spa, located in Abuja.