Famous Lagos disc jockey, Babatunde Bello aka DJ Babus, has died of the dreaded COVID-19.

Babus according to reports passed on Friday, January 29, 2021, after a protracted battle with the disease.

DJ Babus in 2010 graduated from the University of Baltimore, the United States, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Information Systems and Technology Management.

He was once the talent manager at KnightHouse, the creative entertainment company where the likes of Mo Cheddah, Phenom rose to stardom.

Between 2014 and 2015 Babus worked as the resident DJ at Four Points by Sheraton, Lagos and later as the resident DJ at RSVP Restaurant and Lounge.

He is the CEO of Crates and Vinyl Entertainment.

Babus recently dropped a brand new self-produced tune titled ‘Jollof on the Beach’, a fusion of Amapiano, Ghana Bounce flow, and Afrobeats sound.

Social media users have been left in shock with the news of his death.

