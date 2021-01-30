The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has recovered exotic cars as 30 suspected internet fraudsters were arrested in Enugu.

Various exotic cars including brand new Lexus ES 350 with no registration number, Black Toyota 2.4 with registration number ENU-598-SU, Black Mercedes Benz ML 350 jeep with registration number ABJ-275-DB, Black Lexus ES 330 with registration number UWN-901-MP, Black Lexus ES 350 with registration number JJJ-900-GK were recovered from the suspects.

Other incriminating materials recovered from them include various mobile phones and laptop computers.

The suspects are: Raphael Chidiebere, Dr. Onyechiefuna Victor, Oliobi Chukwujekwu, Alozie Ikenna, Lakeru John, Chijioke Onyedika, Chikwube Nwadinobi, Eze Chukwuebuka, Nwafor Ifeanyi, Chidobelu Chidera, Ozonwu Nnamdi, Joseph Emmanuel, Chukwunonyelu Chizoba Eze and Imachukwu Ogonna.

Others are Okwesi Kizito, Onuorah Emmanuel, Promise Okpowasili, Ezeanu Ugochukwu, Ogbonna Emenike, Ibeka Nzeribe, Nike Stanley Onyekachi, Chukwubuikem, Odono Charles Chimdindu, Onyechefuna Franklin, Onyechefuna Samuel, Iluka Fernando Chike, Udemefuna Daniel, Chiedu Chike Kingsley, Ezema Ikenna and Chuka Okoye.

A statement from the EFCC said their arrest at Thinkers Corner Extension, followed actionable intelligence obtained by the Commission on their alleged criminal activities which targeted mostly foreigners.

The commission said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as the investigations were concluded.