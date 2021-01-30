By Adejoke Adeleye/Abeokuta

Three members of Eiye confraternity have been arrested by men of Ogun State Police Command for threatening to kill one Teslim Lateef over his refusal to be initiated into the cult group.

The suspects: Olajide Shittu, 32 years, Emmanuel Fidelis, 29 years and Sunkanmi Ifelodun, 39 years were arrested on 28 January following a report lodged at Ajuwon police station by Lateef that the three suspects have been threatening to kill him for quite some time now over his refusal to be initiated into Eiye confraternity despite their persistent appeal to him.

He stated further that they vowed to eliminate him since he has known them to be members of the Eiye Confraternity so that he will not expose them.

On the strength of the report, the DPO Ajuwon division, SP Andrew Akinseye who has been monitoring the suspects, led his men to their hideout where the three suspects were apprehended.

They have all confessed to being members of Eiye cult group and that they were trying to recruit more members into their fold.

The state commissioner of police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered the transfer of the suspects to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.

The CP also warned cultists in the state to make use of the opportunity given to them by the command to renounce their membership of those evil groups before the long arm of the law caught up with them.