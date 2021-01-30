By Nehru Odeh

In a bid to boost the fight against the novel Coronavirus, a group of like minds and past students of Obafemi Awolowo University, under the auspices of Great Ife Friends of OAUTH, (Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital) have donated some equipment to Covid-19 Ward of the teaching hospital.

The historic event took place on 26 January 2021 at Ile-Ife.

The items, worth N1.2 million, which the Great Ife Friends of OAUTH donated to the teaching hospital included: 8 Plastic Bedside Cabinets, one 6ft Changing Cabinet, two Wheel Chairs, two Rechargeable Sprayers for disinfecting, six Bedpans, four Pulse Oximeters, four Drip Stands, eight 200 White Energy Saving Light Bulbs, nine1000 Disposable Face Masks, 1000 Surgical Gloves and 50 1. Litres Bottles of Bleach.

Presenting the equipment to the institution, Dr. Bisi Anyadike described how the group of like minds came together out of interest and concern for its alma mater during the pandemic.

However, receiving the equipment on behalf of the institution Dr Muyiwa Owojuyigbe, profusely expressed appreciation to the group, describing its kind gesture as both historical and colossal considering the time it was done, without them soliciting for assistance.

He also confirmed that the scourge of COVID-19 was teeming and that the hospital could do much with as much help as possible. While commending the group for what he described as its selfless service to humanity, Owojuyigbe prayed that other alumni would emulate the deed.

Mr Segun Fawole, Director of Administration, welcoming the group, also expressed profound gratitude to it. He informed them that a member of Great Ife Friends of OAUTHC, HRH. Kabiyesi Adedokun Omoniyi Abolarin, the Orangun of Oke-Ila was a good friend of his, adding that he was impressed he belonged to such a group. Ms Oluwakemi Fasoto, Head, Corporate Services, also thanked them for the donation, describing it as timely and very welcome.

Mr. Lanre Anifowose informed the team that every single Great Ife Friend would have loved to be present, but for obvious reasons that could not be.

He described how each and every Great Ife Friends of OAUTHC holds Ife to heart and it took only a little longer than the click of the fingers for those who gave to respond.

He also related how each Great Ife Friends of OAUTHC was so glad to be of assistance at this time.

Dr Tope Ojo, Head, COVID-19 Centre OAUTHC, who was indeed pleased with the donation, copiously expressed appreciation for the gifts, saying that even though he was carried along as the link person for the project, he never expected the group to meet all their requests along with additional items. He then informed them that their gesture will definitely ease the condition under which they work.

Ojo also gave a brief history of the COVID-19 Ward. According to him, the ward which commenced operations in June 2020, with support from the Osun State Government, admitted its first patient on 25th June 2020.

“Within the space of six months the isolation Ward managed over 200 patients. So far 58 patients have been admitted and 155 managed on home care basis. The youngest patient so far is a 5 year old child, while the oldest is 82 years old. Both recovered and are doing well,” he said.

He also said the team has not been exempted from the second wave of COVID-19 and are presently managing new cases.

In attendance were distinguished alumni of the institution. They included Mr. Lanre Anifowose, Dierctor, National Population Commission, Abuja; Prof, Chima Anyadike, retired Professor of English; Dr. Bisi Anyadike, Co-ordinator of Great Ife Friends of OAUTH Dr Muyiwa Owojuyigbe, Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC) who represented the Chief Medical Director, Professor Victor Adetiloye; Mr Segun Fawole, Director of Administration; Ms Oluwakemi Fasoto, Head, Corporate Services; Dr Tope Ojo, Head, COVID-19 Centre OAUTHC; and Mrs A.O.Okanlawon, Deputy Director, Nursing Services.