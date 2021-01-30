Comrade Victoria Asher, Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Benue Chapter, is dead.

Asher is the second Benue NUJ chairman to die in office.

According to a statement by Mr. Moses Akaahan, the Secretary of NUJ Benue Council, Asher died at the Federal Medical Centre, Makurdi after a caesarian session surgery around 8 am on Saturday.

Benue NUJ Council according to the statement will give notice for an emergency congress to that effect in due course.

Asher was delivered of a set of twins – a male and a female before complications arose.

She worked with the state-owned radio station before becoming the NUJ Chairman, Benue Council in December 2018.

This was following the death of David Ukuma, her predecessor who held the post for two months before he died.