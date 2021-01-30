The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday in Abuja fixed Feb. 5 for the primary bye-election into Kafin Hausa Federal Constituency of Jigawa.

This was contained in a statement issued by Prof. Al-Mustapha Medaner, APC Director of Organisation.

According to him, sales of forms for the election will begin at the party’s national secretariat from Jan. 30 to Feb.1, while the screening of aspirants would take place on Feb. 2.

He said the Expression of Interest and nomination forms for the election would cost N850,000, adding that female aspirants and the physically challenged would pay 50 per cent of the prescribed amount.

Medaner added that publication of claims and objections would take place on Feb. 3 while screening appeals had been fixed for Feb. 4.

He said that election appeal for the election would hold on Feb.7.

He pointed out that the election timetable was in accordance with the provisions of the amended 2010 Electoral Act and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) guidelines.