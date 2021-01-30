Angry Marseille fans have been protesting against the running of the club amid a disappointing 2020-21 season on the pitch, with supporters having thrown smoke bombs and started fires at the Ligue 1 side’s training base.

The chaotic scenes have led to French football’s governing body calling off Marseille’s meeting with Rennes, which was due to take place on Saturday evening.

Followers of the Ligue 1 giants have been airing their frustration during a desperate run of form for Andre Villas-Boas’ side that has seen them suffer three successive defeats for the first time in his reign at Stade Velodrome.

Matters have now come to a head, with a section of supporters taking aim at the club’s players, coaches and board.

Unhappy at the way in which the team is being run on and off the field, fans descended on Marseille’s training centre, with smoke bombs having been used and trees having been set alight.

A number of insulting banners have been displayed that called for the club’s management to walk away, with president Jacques-Henri Eyraud singled out.

A statement from the French club read: “Olympique de Marseille strongly condemns the unacceptable attack on the club this afternoon inside the Robert-Louis Dreyfus training centre.