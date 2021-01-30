A leader of the Western Nigeria Security Network codenamed Amotekun, in Kajola Local Government Area of Oyo State, Tajudeen Salaudeen, is dead.

Salaudeen reportedly died in a road accident.

According to reports, he was said to have crashed his motorcycle when trying to avoid a pothole on Thursday at Sawmill area, on Ilero road.

Saturday Vanguard reported that the deceased was going to Okeho in the early hours of Thursday when he got a call to come back for an emergency assignment at Ilero.

While making a U-turn, his bike reportedly skidded off the road and he fell off the bike.

His body has been deposited at a private hospital morgue in Ilero, Iwajowa Local Council Development Area(LCDA), Kajola LG and was later buried on Thursday.