A Cuban military helicopter crashed in eastern Cuba on Friday, killing all five people on board.

According to the Cuban military, the helicopter crashed against a hill. It gave no further explanation.

The Cuban Revolutionary Armed Forces said the helicopter was travelling from eastern Holguin province to the neighbouring Guantanamo province.

It said an investigation has been launched into the crash.

So far, the identities of the victims have not been released.

The last serious air accident in Cuba was in May 2018 when a plane crashed on take-off at Havana airport.

A total of 112 passengers died in that accident. One person survived.