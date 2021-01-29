By Jennifer Okundia

Singer, Wizkid’s babymama, Binta Diamond Diallo has survived a second ghastly accident in one month.

Diamond took to her Instagram page on Friday to display picture of the accidented car and thanked God for sparing her life for the second time in January 2021 in an accident.

She wrote: “Twice this month, I can’t believe this. 😞 thank God We’re ok #godisincontrol 🙏”

Diamond, who had a child for Wizkid, was in a frosty relationship with the singer sometimes ago.

She had on several occasions taken to social media to call out the singer for being a dead beat father to their son, King Ayo.

Her dislike for the singer could be traced from 2015 when he denied being the father of their child until a paternity test was done to prove he was the father of the child.

She had said Wizkid never took care of their child who shared the same name with him.

But the duo are said to be in good relationship now.