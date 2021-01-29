The United Kingdom has added three more countries to its “red list,” banning flights to and from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Burundi and Rwanda over the spread of the Coronavirus from Friday, official said.

The UK Secretary of State for Transport, Grant Shapps, disclosed on Friday.

“From Friday, we’re extending our travel ban with the UAE, Burundi and Rwanda all added to the UK’s red list,” Shapps wrote on Twitter.

Under the new regulation, people who have been in or transited through the countries in question will be denied entry.

The ban does not apply to the UK, as well as Irish and third-country nationals with a residence permit, who must self-isolate for ten days at home.

To date, the island nation has confirmed more than 3.7 million cases of the coronavirus, including 103,126 fatalities. (Sputnik/NAN)