Prisoners in England will begin to be offered the COVID-19 vaccine shots on Friday, UK Minister for Prisons and Probation Lucy Frazer said.

“The vaccination rollout in prisons has begun in Wales and should be beginning in England,” Frazer said.

She specified that prisoners will not receive vaccines “over and above or in any sort of priority against those in the community.”

Thus, only those eligible to be vaccinated in line with the national immunisation campaign’s priorities will receive the shots first. (Sputnik/NAN)