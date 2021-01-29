By Itohan Abara-Laserian/Lagos

SEPLAT Petroleum Development Company Plc, has announced the appointment of Mr Okechukwu Mba, as the new Managing Director of ANOH Gas Processing Company (AGPC) Limited, effective from Jan. 1, a statement from the company has said.

According to the statement, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday, in Lagos, AGPC is the Incorporated Joint Venture (IJV) between SEPLAT and the Nigerian Gas Company (NGC), a wholly-owned Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) subsidiary.

ANOH Gas Processing Company (AGPC) Limited is a midstream gas company, committed to processing Gas from OML 53 for distribution to the local market.

The statement read in part: “Okechukwu has over 20 years of experience, with a diversified background covering Commercial, Planning, Finance and Operations, before his appointment, he held the position of General Manager, Gas business.

“In that capacity, Okechukwu transformed SEPLAT’s Gas business, into an industry-recognized leading supplier of gas to the domestic market, up to 400MMscfd of gas to a diversified portfolio of customers.

“He was responsible for delivering new Gas projects, domestic and regional Gas Sale Agreements (GSA), new Gas business development, GSA operations, revenue collection, customer relations and overall implementation of Board-approved Gas strategy.

“Before that role, Okechukwu served as SEPLAT’s General Manager, Commercial; in which capacity, he led the successful delivery of several commercial agreements and managed Treasury, Tax, and Insurance functions.

“Also, before SEPLAT, Okechukwu worked with Mobil Producing Nigeria and BG (British Gas) Nigeria, managing the Planning and Budget function. He started his career with Arthur Andersen as a Tax Consultant,” it said.

The statement also added that by this appointment, Okechukwu, who has a first class in Accounting, and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), joins the Board of AGPC.

In addition, the statement stated that Okechukwu had undergone a post-graduate course in Finance, from Manchester Business School, and an executive study at Harvard Business School in a continuous quest for self development.

Meanwhile, in a similar vein, Seplat has also announced the appointment to the AGPC Board, Dr Chioma Nwachuku, the General Manager, External Affairs and Communications at SEPLAT; and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Seplat also recently appointed Mrs Rose Eshiett, Group General Manager, Finance, at the NNPC, as another director, that would join others on the Board, comprising Yusuf Usman (Chairman); Roger Brown; Oluwaseyi Omotowa; Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan; Effiong Okon and Okechukwu Mba.