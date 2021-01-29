Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Friday reiterated his commitment to deliver quality education in the state.

Sanwo-Olu gave the reassurance when the overall winner of the 2018/2019 Spelling Bee Competition, Miss Gloria Ajala, paid him a courtesy visit at Alausa in Lagos.

Ajala of Lafiaji Senior High School, Lagos, would act as one-day Governor of Lagos State for winning the competition.

Ajala defeated Ikhariale Grace of Tin Can Island Senior High School and Oluwatosin Akinbodewa of Iworo Ajido Senior Secondary School.

Sanwo-Olu, represented by his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, said that education had always formed the foundation of any development in a nation.

The governor said that his administration would continue to celebrate hard work, especially amongst the youth.

Sanwo-Olu said that as Ajala steps into the big shoes, she was expected to be of good conduct as others before her were doing great things and achievers in their respective careers.

He congratulated Ajala for coming out best in the competition and advised her to be focussed and worthy ambassador to other students.

Sanwo-Olu assured the winner who had just gained admission into the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, to study Accounting, that she would get all her benefits and state government scholarship.

“I urge you to be good citizens, be focussed, obedient, listen to your parents and do what is right at all times,” he said.

In her remarks, the Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folashade Adefisayo, urged the winner to make the state government proud, adding that previous winners were all doing well in their various careers.

Responding, Ajala thanked the state government for the opportunity given to her to participate in the competition.

She described her victory as a reward for hard work and commitment, promising to be a good ambassador to the state and students in public schools.