By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has slashed the school fees being payable at the Lagos State University (LASU).

The management of LASU had on December 10, 2020 jacked up its school fees by over 120 percent beginning with incoming 100 Level students.

The school said the old students would continue to pay the initial N25,000 until they graduate from the institution while new students would pay the new increase of N67,048.50 per session.

LASU hiked school fees by over 500 percent during the administration of Babatunde Fashola in 2014 and series of protests and condemnation made the former governor to revert to status quo.

But the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Tokunbo Wahab, on his twitter handle on Friday said the state government has reduced the school fees.

“Flash: Lagos State government reduces tuition fee for students of Lagos State University,” he tweeted.

But he did not disclose the new school fees. Calls made to his phones were not picked.