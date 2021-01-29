By Muhaimin Olowoporoku
Popular Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has come out publicly as gay.
The actor made the revelation in an Instagram post on Thursday, asking his followers to learn to accept and respect other people’s choices.
The controversial movie star popular for attacking other celebrities and making slur comments shard a picture of himself with a caption, ”Proudly GAY.”
He also said nobody has to judge him telling his fans to practice what he described as “Jesus kind of love.”
”Appreciate others and #share only love we need to respect peoples choices not to judge them so lets practice jesus kind of love,” he wrote.
A devil kind of love, the NIGERIAN police ought to work our law.
Why use Jesus to promote your defilement,
Jesus die that sinners might have redemption, not that they perish in their sin.
So Jesus love saves whosoever believe from perishing from sodomy and other firms of sin.
Those skewed pastors encouraging these erotic non agape experience have another Bible , preach another message , another Gospel,.
And the press who knows our laws can dignify these so called celebrated trash.