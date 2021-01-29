By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Popular Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has come out publicly as gay.

The actor made the revelation in an Instagram post on Thursday, asking his followers to learn to accept and respect other people’s choices.

The controversial movie star popular for attacking other celebrities and making slur comments shard a picture of himself with a caption, ”Proudly GAY.”

He also said nobody has to judge him telling his fans to practice what he described as “Jesus kind of love.”

”Appreciate others and #share only love we need to respect peoples choices not to judge them so lets practice jesus kind of love,” he wrote.