The Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Olakunle Oluomo has tasked a member representing Ijebu North/Ijebu East/Ogun Waterside Federal Constituency, Hon. Abdel-Majid Adekoya to engage necessary government agencies with a view to following due process in the process of implementation of intervention/development projects, especially road construction and drainages in the communities within his constituency.

Oluomo, threw the challenge while responding to the submissions of his Deputy, Oludare Kadiri under Personal Explanation during a plenary held at the Assembly Complex, Oke- Mosan, Abeokuta, explaining that the present administration under the leadership of Prince Dapo Abiodun remained committed to accommodating collaborative efforts that would complement its developmental programmes across the State.

The Speaker noted that the Federal lawmaker was expected to liaise with the State Government through the State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure on modalities and construction specifications for the smooth construction of standard roads to aid human and vehicular movements.

This was just as the Speaker directed the House Committee On Industry, Trade and Investment to engage the management of the Quarry company being operated by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation Limited (CCECC) and the youth in the host communities of the company on the implementation of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects for the benefit of the Company’s host communities.

Earlier, Kadiri while commending Governor Abiodun for the reconstruction of Igan road, debunked rumour in some quarters that the State government ordered the stoppage of the construction but rather requested for the submission of the structural designs of the roads for verification and assessment in line with the stipulated standards.

Outlining the roads which surface were already excavated for construction by Hon. Adekoya, which he failed to complete to include Fidigbade, Isamuro, Abobi and Ayegbami roads, the Deputy Speaker enjoined the Federal lawmaker to ensure that all roads he had opened up were fixed, just as he called on him to follow due process on the reconstruction of Igan road.

Kadiri also complained about the negligence of the CCECC to its host communities, noting that the company had refused to put up any corporate social responsibility project for the benefits of the host communities, but had continued to cause damage to roads within the area due to the weight of its heavy-duty vehicles.