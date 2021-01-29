By Taiwo Okanlawon

Hollywood celebrities are currently mourning the death of screen icon, Cicely Tyson who passed at 96.

The history maker Hollywood legend died two days after her memoir, “Just as I Am” was published.

Larry Thompson, her manager, announced Tyson’s death on Thursday.

Tyson became the first African American to win a lead actress Emmy Award for her performance in The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman.

Talk show host Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, Viola Davis, Rihanna, and other Hollywood celebrities expressed sadness and condolences over the demise of Tyson who starred in blockbuster movies during her acting career.

They shared touching messages about the late actress and how her trailblazing career paved the way for so many Black women in the entertainment industry.

Oprah Winfrey in her condolence message said the roles played by Cicely reflected her values, which she never compromised.

According to her, the late screen icon “used her career to illuminate the humanity of Black people.”

On the other hand, Hollywood producer, Tyler Perry expressed sadness over Tyson’s death.

“This one brought me to my knees, Cicely was the grandmother I never had and the wisdom tree that I could always sit under to fill my cup,” wrote the screenwriter.

“My heart breaks in one beat, while celebrating her life in the next. To think that she lived for 96 years and I got to be a part of the last 16 brings me great joy.”

I was sitting at the table working when I got this overwhelming feeling to watch Miss Jane Pittman. I hadn’t seen the movie in years. I didn’t even understand the feeling to turn it on, but I did anyway. Not 12 minutes into the movie my phone rang… cont: https://t.co/Cnwrw6chXg pic.twitter.com/KwogNifCV8 — Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) January 29, 2021

Viola Davis on her Twitter page, said her heart was broken by the news, describing Tyson as everything to her.

Her post read: “I am devastated. My heart is just broken. I loved you so much!!

“You were everything to me! Cicely made me feel loved and seen and valued in a world where there is still a cloak of invisibility for us dark chocolate girls.

“You gave me permission to dream because it was only in my dreams that I could see the possibilities in myself.”

I'm devastated. My heart is just broken. I loved you so much!! You were everything to me! You made me feel loved and seen and valued in a world where there is still a cloak of invisibility for us dark chocolate girls. You gave me permission to dream… https://t.co/7V7AFZtFLa pic.twitter.com/l2TLfM4weX — Viola Davis (@violadavis) January 29, 2021

Here are other messages by celebrities in the entertainment industry;

Rihanna “A true legend, Rest In Peace Cicely Tyson.”

A true legend!! Rest in power Cicely Tyson 🙏🏿❤️ pic.twitter.com/YvzBEjPNUO — Rihanna (@rihanna) January 29, 2021

Zendaya “ This one hurts, today we honor and celebrate the life of one of the greatest to ever do it,” the Euphoria star wrote on Instagram with a vintage portrait of Cicely Tyson.

This one hurts, today we honor and celebrate the life of one of the greatest to ever do it. Thank you Cicely Tyson. Rest in great power. pic.twitter.com/vwchWT5512 — Zendaya (@Zendaya) January 29, 2021

Halle Berry “ You were a true trail blazer who always walked with grace and dignity. May your light shine on us forever.”

Gabrielle Union said: “We have lost a visionary, a leader, a lover, an author, an ICON, and one of the most talented actresses the world has ever seen.”

According to Union, Cicely Tyson lived a life, a career worth celebrating forevermore!.

We have lost a visionary, a leader, a lover, an author, an ICON, and one of the most talented actresses the world has ever seen. A life, a career, a fire to celebrated forevermore! #RIPCicelyTyson 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🖤🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/Oh57mlbGoZ — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) January 29, 2021