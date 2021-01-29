By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Wife of the Edo State Governor, Betsy Obaseki, has hailed the contributions of late Apostle Eunice Gordon-Osagiede, the General Overseer of Spirit and Life Family Bible Church, to national development.

She expressed the sentiment when she joined other guests at an exhibition in honour of late Apostle Osagiede, tagged “Nation Building – Women in the New Nigeria and New Nigeria Youth Empowerment Initiative”, held at the Oba Akenzua II Cultural Centre, in Benin City.

The Cleric died on December 7, 2020, aged 62.

Obaseki said the deceased demonstrated in her lifetime that “Christianity does not only impact the spirit and soul, but also the bodily well being of mankind and that she did this by pioneering and facilitating initiatives that saw to the welfare of women and youth in the country.”

She advised the eldest son of the deceased, Bishop Gordon Osagiede Jnr, to sustain the legacies of his late mother while urging the members of the Spirit and Life Bible Church to support the new leader of the ministry.

Others who also paid glowing tribute to the deceased were the former Chief Judge of the state, Justice Esohe Ikponmwen, the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Esther Edigin, the National Chairperson of Women in the New Nigeria (WINN), Dr. Mrs. Esther Mangzha and a host of others.

Former Chief Judge, Justice Ikponmwen, in her tribute, highlighted some of the virtues of the late apostle, saying “it was easy to tell from the onset that she was a beloved spirit daughter of the Lord. She gave her life meaning, purpose and direction by making Jesus Christ her sure foundation.”

In her speech, the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Esther Edigin, outlined some of the achievements of Apostle Osagiede to include the improvement of the family life of thousands of people she came across.

“She became a pioneer against human trafficking, prostitution and premarital sex.”

The National Chairperson of Women in the New Nigeria (WINN), Dr. Mrs. Esther Mangzha, challenged the members of WINN to keep the fire burning.

“Let us keep in mind what she always said that ‘we must redeem the battered image of our country. Nigeria is our country; we must work to make it better for all of us. I know she left a shoe too large for us to wear, however, let us work in our own sizes, God helping’”

The new General Overseer of the Spirit and Life Family Bible Church, Bishop Gordon Osagiede Jnr, said: “We are not here to regret because the Bible teaches us something, that to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.

“You don’t get sorry for someone who is in the presence of the Lord. We miss her presence here but we are here to celebrate her life and to appreciate God for what God has used this woman to do.”