By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Governors of the 19 northern states in Nigeria have all agreed to take the COVID-19 vaccine in public when available in the country.

This was revealed by Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong who doubles as Chairman of the forum for northern state governors. Lalong said this at a webinar organised by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation, where the efficacy and safety of the vaccine was discussed.

The governor represented at the webinar by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Danladi Atu said that the northern governors agreed to do it to take away fears and controversies surrounding the vaccines.

Executive Director National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Faisal Shu’aibu, who spoke at the webinar gave insight into the efficacy of the vaccines.

The Executive Director revealed that the plan is that 70 percent of Nigerians get vaccinated in two years. The first phase would see 40 percent vaccinated while the second phase 59 percent of the population gets vaccinated.