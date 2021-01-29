By Jennifer Okundia

Multiple award winning Nigerian Humanitarian, actress, vlogger, brand influencer and business woman Tonto Dikeh, shared a message with her followers on her timeline.

“Sometimes what you are most afraid of doing is the very thing that will set you free” she disclosed. Her post comes after she shared pictures of her foundation on Instagram with the caption:

“I am into the business of Giving Hope to the Hopeless, Putting smiles on faces.

I Tackle hunger and Encourage Education among children across Africa..

I serve Humanity with Full chested Glory!!

Been doing this 15years + now and I LOVE IT”

Her foundation, The Tonto Dikeh Foundation was established with clear vision and passion of making life better for all displaced and under privilege women, girls, youth, and children in Africa, in-respective of their Politically, Religious and Cultural differences. It also aims at organizing regular sensitization programs and symposium discussion that will bring sanity and civility to the black race; by taking issues that affect women, gender issues, rape, empowerment, climate change and child right.

Tonto is from Obio-Akpor, a LGA in Rivers State, and is of Ikwerre descent. She studied petrochemical engineering at Rivers State University of Science and Technology.