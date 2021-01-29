By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Big Brother Naija reality star, Nengi Rebecca Hampson on her visit to Ghana made a huge donation to Teshie orphanage, Accra.

The reality star as an act of humanity barely 24-hours into her visit immediately took to the street to fulfill the act of kindness.

In a recent video making rounds on social media, Nengi donated items that include toiletries, bags of water, bags of rice, drinks, washing powder, boxes of noodles, and many more.

Nengi who has been on a media tour since she arrived in Ghana on Thursday received a rousing welcome from her Ghanaian fans.

Fans of the former Beauty Queen, showed up at the Kotoka International Airport to welcome their favourite housemate. Apart from a Borborbor dance troupe that performed at the Airport to welcome Nengi, some of the Ninjas also came out in printed T-Shirts with other Nengi paraphernalia to give the reality star a rousing welcome.

Nengi is expected to be in Ghana for a few days. She becomes the latest BBNaija star to visit Ghana after Erica’s visit which also witnessed a similar welcome from her Ghanaian fans (Elites).