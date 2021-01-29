We adopt direct distribution of relief to affected victims to avoid diversion

By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Federal Government through the South-South Zonal Office of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Port Harcourt has commenced distribution of relief materials to victims of flood disaster in five communities of Abua-Odual Local Government Area of Rivers State.

South-South Zonal Coordinator of NEMA, Mr Ibarakumo Brandon Walson who represented the Director General of NEMA, AVM Muhammad Muhammad (Rtd) led staff of the agency during the distribution of the relief materials.

Mr Walson told our correspondent that the agency adopts direct distribution relief materials to households affected by flood disasters in order to avoid diversion.

“It is the policy of NEMA led its Director General of NEMA, AVM Muhammad A Muhammad (Rtd) that relief materials should be distributed directly to the unfortunate Victims of disasters to cushion the effects such occurrence on them.

“We also do it directly to avoid cases of diversion of such materials to undeserving persons,” Walson said.

The distributed relief materials including food and non-food item and building materials distributed to 867 households of the affected communities.

The relief items were distributed items to the flood affected persons of Emelego, Okolomade, Agada, Obudum and Emago communities.

Officials of the State Emergency Management Agency of the Rivers State Ministry of Special Duties, Abua-Odual Local Government Area and Nigeria Red Cross, along with NEMA supervised the distribution.

The victims expressed appreciation to the federal government through NEMA for the kind gesture.

They used the opportunity to appeal to Governor Nyesom Wike to extend his benevolence to victims of disasters in other parts of the state.