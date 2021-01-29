The Muslims Rights Concern (MURIC) has commended Dr Isa Pantami, Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, for his efforts towards linking National Identity Number (NIN) to SIM cards in the country to prevent crime.

Prof. Ishaq Akintola, Director, MURIC gave the commendation on Friday in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

Akintola said that the minister has proven himself to be one of the uncommon Ministers in the federal cabinet.

”The Ministry under Pantami is always on one activity or another and most of such projects are designed to take Nigeria to the next level in the highly competitive digital world.

“Notable among such achievements of his ministry was the 112 toll-free numbers, commissioned on March 19, 2020 and the virtual Federal Executive Council meeting of May 13, 2020.

”A few weeks ago, the ministry introduced a mobile application designed to link the National Identity Number (NIN) to individual SIMs.

” This is a great step forward particularly in the fight against crime as it will assist security agencies in identifying criminals at a faster pace.

“Equally noteworthy is the recent permission which the ministry gave network providers to register Nigerians for NIN,” he said.

He, therefore, urged Nigerians who wish to criticise public office holders to make constructive criticism without sentiments or bias.

“It is our considered opinion that while individual citizens and groups reserve the right to interrogate the activities of public officials, such interrogation must be fair, constructive and balanced,” he said.