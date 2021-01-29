Nura Asumoge has been sentenced to 25-year-imprison by a Lagos Sexual Offence Court, Ikeja for forcefully having carnal knowledge of a 13-year-old.

Nura pleaded guilty to have sent the unsuspecting minor on an errand on 3rd April 2018, and forcefully raped her on her return and threatened her to not inform anyone.

Mrs. Arinola Momoh-Ayonkanmbi, the prosecuting counsel prayed the court to sentence the defendant accordingly having proven that the defendant committed the offence for which he was charged.

She said several evidence before the court proved the allegation of the crime levied against the defendant.

Hon. Justice Abiola Soladoye who presided on the case stated that the evidence provided by the prosecutors were credible, compelling, and provided enough grounds for the conviction of the defendant.

Justice Soladoye found Nura guilty and punishable under section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State (2015) and sentenced him accordingly.

“You are hereby sentenced to 25 years imprisonment for the offence of defilement of a 13-year-old girl”, Justice Soladoye ruled.

She also ordered that the Convict, Nura Asumoge’s name be entered into the Sexual Offenders Register in Lagos State.