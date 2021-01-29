By Benson Michael

The Sexual Offences Court in Ikeja, Lagos has sentenced a rapist, Nura Asumoge to 25 years imprisonment for defiling a 13-year old girl.

The judgment was delivered on Thursday by Hon. Justice A.O. Soladoye sitting at the Sexual Offences Court, Ikeja in the case of The State of Lagos vs Nura Asumoge ID/8124c/2018.

The Defendant was convicted for defiling a 13 year old girl on 3rd of April 2018 and sentenced to 25 years imprisonment.

The court ordered that the name of the Convict be entered in to Sexual Offenders Register in the State.

The Offence of defilement is contrary to section 137 of the Criminal of Lagos State.