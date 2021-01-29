Lagos has aggravated Nigeria’s daily COVID-19 record for Thursday after it reported 536 cases.

This made the NCDC jack up the national record from 861 to 1,400.

The Lagos data was not ready on Thursday night when the agency published the incident counts.

Lagos, the epicentre of the virus now has a total of 46,935 confirmed cases till date.

In a tweet the NCDC updated its record: “1,400 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria were reported.

“Includes ‘536’ new confirmed cases reported in Lagos state, not included in yesterday’s report”.

The agency experienced a similar delay on 15 January, also from Lagos.

When the data was added, it ballooned the cases to 1867, the highest number of single day cases ever recorded.

However, the record was shattered on 21 January, when 1964 cases were posted.

At the moment, Nigeria has confirmed 127,560 cases of the virus.

The number of the discharged is 101,511 while the death toll is 1550.

Here is a breakdown of Thursday’s Daily cases

Lagos-536

FCT-129

Anambra-87

Rivers-82

Benue-80

Oyo-76

Plateau-61

Kaduna-54

Delta-51

Nasarawa-38

Kwara-36

Edo-32

Katsina-26

Kano-24

Taraba-18

Ogun-14

Sokoto-11

Gombe-10

Jigawa-7

Akwa Ibom-6

Cross River-6

Zamfara-5

Bauchi-5

Osun-4

Ekiti-2