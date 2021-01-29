By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian singer-songwriter and Flyboy Inc. lead act, Kizz Daniel delivers his first single for 2021 entitled “Currently.“

On the Masterkraft produced record, Kizz Daniel joined forces with YBNL front liner and rapper Olamide, Falz and LK Kuddy.

He dropped his debut studio album titled New Era on May 14th 2016. After his exit from his former label G-WorldWide to start his label Fly Boy Inc.

Kizz later released his 2nd Studio album titled “No Bad Songz” which housed 20 songs including the pre-released One Ticket which he featured DMW Boss, Davido. Other features included Nasty C, Diamond Platiumz, Philkeys, Demmie Vee, Dj Xclusive, Wretch 32, Diplo and Sarkodie.

On the 25th of June 2020, he released his third studio album “King of Love.”