By Jennifer Okundia

Nollywood actor, presenter and media personality Akah Nnani, took to his timeline to mark his wife Claire Idera’s birthday.

It is double celebration for the couple as Claire turned 27 and the lovebirds are also expecting their first child together.

“A very special birthday 🎂 27 baby!” Claire wrote, while Akah said “Happy birthday to the love of my life. My everything.

The most important person in my life. The other me. I love you with everything

I am and have. This year, I give you the gift of me. I pledge to give you my best. To be there for you all the way. To love you like you have never known love before.

I pray that this year, you will enter into the fullness of what God has planned for you. You will enter into your rest ❤️

HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY MAMA. @claireidera”

Idera who is still in awe of her pregnancy shared a video of how her baby moved while she least expected it to kick.

The artiste who is already 6 months pregnant said “The first time my baby moved. 😭😭

I didn’t plan to post this at all. I still watch it and cry because of how much I remember my emotions at the time. I had been battling with my mind. For the most part, I felt like I wasn’t doing enough to keep my baby healthy and work also was getting so hectic I didn’t have time to be happy about being pregnant. I was so consumed with worry until this very moment. It felt like my baby was saying “you’re doing fine mummy” my baby was giving me a hug from inside and it made me cry so much. I can’t explain the feeling but it’s definitely not just butterflies ❤️”

Akah and Claire have promised to reveal their baby’s sex this weekend.