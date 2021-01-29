Former Chief of Naval Staff Vice Adm. Ibok Ete-Ibas on Friday in Abuja decorated Rear Adm. Awwal Gambo as the new Chief of Naval Staff.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Tuesday, announced the appointment of Rear Adm. Awwal Gambo as the new Chief of Naval Staff, among others.

Ete-Ibas decorated his successor with Admiralty Medal and handed over the play of office to him in a ceremony.

Ete-Ibas also recalled that in 2015, when he took over the mantle of leadership as the Chief of Naval Staff, he outlined his vision and mission on how he would take the service to greater heights.

“My vision and mission then were that since the service has a lead role to play in combating maritime crimes to safeguard the nation’s prosperity and wellbeing of the citizenry, there was a need to reposition it.

“The adverse impact of these crimes was and remains enormous and we concluded that they should not be allowed to continue.

“So, we resolve to frontally confront the illegal bunkering and crude oil theft, piracy and other criminal activities in the maritime environment with all the resources at our disposal.

“Today, our collective efforts have no doubt, yielded a very positive result by not only safeguarding the nation’s maritime environment but also other crimes and criminality across the country,” he said

He, therefore, urged all officers and civilian staff to adhere to high standard of discipline, loyalty, integrity, selfless service, teamwork and professionalism in the discharge of their responsibilities.

He also urged Gambo to make sure he “consolidates on his achievement by sustaining them.

“I prayed that the almighty God be with you, guide, protect and direct you on the part of success.

“I have no doubt that you will consolidate on what you met on ground to take the service to an enviable height.

“I am quite aware of the fact that road to success is always very rough, but no matter the roughness, success upon success is yours as you take over the mantle of the service leadership”.

In his remarks, Gambo expressed delight that the leadership of the service had fallen on him as the new naval chief.

“In the last five years, the outgone administration has achieved giant strides and I most sincerely thank the outgone naval chief and his personnel for achieving such feat,” he said.

The new naval chief assured Ete-Ibas that he would consolidate on the good work he met on ground to take the service to a greater height.

He also thanked the officers and men for their efforts while at the helm of affairs as the service, no doubt had witnessed a very serious turnaround, especially in the area of combating maritime crime.

Gambo also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for finding him worthy to become the Chief of Naval Staff.