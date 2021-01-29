The Federal Government in its ongoing Special Cash Grant for Rural Women Project has distributed N20,000 each to 8,000 women in Lagos State.

Mrs Rhoda Iliya, the Deputy Director of Information, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Iliya explained that Hajiya Sadiya Umar-Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, at the ceremony on Friday in Lagos reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to alleviate poverty in the country.

Farouq, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Alhaji Bashir Alkali, said that Federal Government’s target in Lagos was over 8000 beneficiaries across all the local government councils of the state.

“The grant is expected to increase income and productive assets of target beneficiaries.

“It is our hope that the beneficiaries of this programme will make good use of the grant to generally contribute towards improving their living standards.

“The grant belongs to you; use it in any small business venture you deem fit that will improve your lives,” she said.

Also, Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo – Olu, represented by his Deputy, Dr Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat commended President Muhammadu Buhari for initiating the Special Cash Grant for rural women.

Sanwo-Olu said that the initiative was in line with the state agenda and reflects the commitment of the government to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

“Today’s event is a further testimony of our government determination to change the socio-economic development narrative of this country and Lagos to the level where our women will be the cornerstone or centrepiece of our strategy in fighting poverty through empowerment.

“We will continue to initiate specifically designed empowerment programmes that will assist in cushioning the effect of this COVID-19 Pandemic on all the citizens especially our rural women and their small businesses.

“The initiative will go a long way in boosting their businesses and assist them to overcome post COVID-19 socio-economic challenges,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He appealed to the beneficiaries not to see the grant as a share of national cake but use the grant to boost their businesses and trade for greater income.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Monsuratu Ogundipe, appreciated President Buhari and the minister for providing them with the grant to add to their businesses and promised to use it judiciously to grow her business and be an employer of labour.