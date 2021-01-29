By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Zeenat El-Zakzaky, wife of IMN leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky would continue her COVID-19 treatment in Kaduna State correctional facility, despite a court order to vacate her to a government isolation centre to commence treatment for COVID-19.

This is after her family and counsel told the court that she is recovering from the virus and will no longer need to be moved from the Nigerian Correctional Centre for treatment.

In a statement by her son, Mohammed, he explained that the decision for Zeenat to remain at the correctional facility was because all the NCDC approved COVID-19 treatment centres in Kaduna state were found to be inadequate to treat his mother especially because of her underlying health challenges.

Mohammed said that the IMN medical team recommended that except an adequate environment is found, she should remain at the correctional facility. The IMN medical team also noted that since the prison authorities have continued to cooperate fully, they will continue managing the situation as it stands currently.

El-Zakzaky’s son further said that until last night the medical team assured that Zeenat was recovering and that there is no immediate cause for alarm.