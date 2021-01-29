By Kazeem Ugbodaga

COVID-19 cases fell below 1,000 on Thursday in Nigeria, but Lagos, epicentre of the virus is conspicuously missing on the infections list.

Nigeria posted 864 new cases and three deaths on Thursday, according to the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.

This represents a sharp fall in infections, compared with the 1,861 cases posted on Wednesday with 21 deaths.

The reason for the sharp fall was that no case of the virus was recorded for Lagos, which posted 773 cases the previous day.

The same thing happened few days ago when the NCDC did not include Lagos on the list, only to update the figures later, with Nigeria posting the highest single day infections and record breaking of over 2,000.

Nigeria’s total COVID-19 cases now stand at 127,024. So far, 100,853 recoveries have been reported while the death toll has reached 1,547.

In Thursday’s infections, only the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja posted over 100 cases, peaking at 129, a drop from the 285 cases recorded the previous day.

New cases were reported in 23 States and the FCT.

See full list below

FCT-129

Anambra-87

Rivers-82

Benue-80

Oyo-76

Plateau-61

Kaduna-54

Delta-51

Nasarawa-38

Kwara-36

Edo-32

Katsina-26

Kano-24

Taraba-18

Ogun-14

Sokoto-11

Gombe-10

Jigawa-7

Akwa Ibom-6

Cross River-6

Zamfara-5

Bauchi-5

Osun-4

Ekiti-2