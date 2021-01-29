By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Bayern Munich midfielders Leon Goretzka and Javi Martinez have both tested positive for Covid-19, the club announced Friday.

In a statement by the club, Bayern reveals that both players are isolating at home after their positive test result as both players are in good health.

Bayern coach Hansi Flick also confirmed in Friday’s press conference that both players are in quarantine and will be out for the time being.

The German tactician also said that the club would be without reserve goalkeeper Alexander Nuebel “for three to four weeks” after he suffered an ankle injury in training.

