

By Ibrahim Bello/Birni Kebbi

Gov Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi has effected a minor cabinet reshuffle, as he assigned portfolios to three newly appointed commissioners.

Alhaji Babale Umar-Yauri, Secretary to Kebbi government announced this, said three old commissioners have been redeployed.

According to Umar-Yauri: “Rakiya Ayuba, has been redeployed to Ministry of Information and Culture, from Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism; and Attahiru Maccido, redeployed to Special Duties, from Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

“Mamuda Warra had been redeployed to Ministry of Lands and Urban Development, from the Ministry of Information and Culture.”

Umar-Yauri also said that the three new commissioners, who were appointed on Nov. 9, 2020, had also been assigned to various ministries.

New commissioners Hayatudeen Bawa has been posted to the Ministry of Environment and Solid Minerals, while Maigari Dakingari went to the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

Garba Geza, the third new commissioner was assigned to the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism.

The governor charged the commissioners to use their wealth of experience, to work for the progress of the state.