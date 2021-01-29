Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has commiserated with former governor of the state, Group Captain Salaudeen Olatinwo retd. on the death of his father, Alhaji Yunus Olatinwo.

AbdulRazaq also condoled with the Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi, people of Offa and the All Progressives Congress family in Kwara on the demise of the community leader.

This is contained in a statement issued on Friday in Ilorin by Mr Rauf Ajakaye, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor.

He described the death of Alhaji Olatinwo as the end of an era, identifying the deceased as an elder statesman and a conscientious community leader who served his people and humanity with his resources, knowledge and wisdom.

“On behalf of the people and Government of Kwara State, the Governor commiserates with the former military Governor, His Excellency Olatinwo, and other members of the immediate and extended family of Alhaji Olatinwo, as well as, the leadership and members of the Offa Descendants Union (ODU) on the sad development,” the statement read.

He prayed the Almighty Allah to grant the elder statesman al-Jannah Firdaus and to comfort his family.

Alhaji Olatinwo, who died on Thursday at the age of 80, has been buried according to Islamic rites.