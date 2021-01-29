Richard Elesho/Lokoja

As the expiration of the 14-day ultimatum handed to him by a youth group to declare his 2023 Presidential ambition draws close, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has refused to commit himself, leaving his supporters more confused on the matter.

The group that goes by the name Governor Yahaya Bello to President Yahaya Bello (GYB2PYB) Youth Support Group had recently issued the deadline to Bello.

The Governor responded in a letter he handed over to the Director-General of the group, Ambassador Oladele John Nihi in Abuja.

Bello said he was honoured that the youths see in him the qualities considered important in the next president of Nigeria.

He, however, said in response to the threat of litigation should he exercise his right to decline, he has decided to spare the nation’s judiciary which he considered to be overworked as the moment by neither accepting nor declining the call.

The Governor, however, said that he shall be throwing a challenge to the GYB2PYB youth movement and all other groups that have called on him to undertake the national assignment at the appropriate time.

PM News reports that Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Mathew Kolawole along with his colleagues have been on a political tour across the country looking for passengers into the Bello presidential ambition train among lawmakers in other states.